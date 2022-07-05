COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a homicide after, they say, they responded to a report of a disturbance just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Officers said it happened in the 0 hundred block of Bonnymede after reports of gunshots were made.

Once they arrived on scene, officers say they found a man who’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man’s identity has not been released and, as of now, no arrests have been made in connection to this case.

Pueblo Police say this is an active investigation.