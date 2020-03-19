1  of  11
Pueblo Police investigate suspicious death Thursday

Crime
Courtesy of Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police were called to investigate a suspicious death Thursday morning.

Pueblo Police officers were dispatched to 200 block of Dayton St. around 8:16 a.m. where they found the body of an unidentified woman.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of this death. The coroner will identify the woman at a later time.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Davis at (719) 240-0130 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

