PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating a suspicious death on Saturday.

Officers were called around 4 p.m. to the 700 block of Bellevue Place and found a woman dead.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations unit are investigating the suspicious death. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch

at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. If you would like to remain

anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible

for a cash reward.