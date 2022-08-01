PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident.

According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the face during an altercation, which possibly stemmed from a road rage incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital, no word on his condition as of this writing.

Through their investigation, officers learned a white Cadillac Escalade was involved in the shooting and fled the scene. PPD is asking for anyone with information related to the shooting or the white Cadillac Escalade to come forward.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719)553-2502 or Sergeant Chris Flores at (719) 553-2936. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.