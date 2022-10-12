(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at a home on the west side of Pueblo.

PPD said on Tuesday night at around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to the 2300 block of West 13th Street, east of Pueblo Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene. Police spoke with witnesses inside the home and called Crimes Against Persons Detectives to investigate.

According to PPD, a suspect has not been identified, no arrests have been made, and the relationship between the victim and suspect is unknown. PPD said that based on preliminary information this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

PPD said that the identity of the man will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office after appropriate notifications are made.

This is an active ongoing investigation and if anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.