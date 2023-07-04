(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting death that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 4 near the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

According to PPD, officers responded to shots fired around 1:11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 20 block of Amherst Avenue, just west of the State Fairgrounds. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene.

PPD said 46-year-old William Montoya was arrested for First Degree Murder in connection to the shooting. Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation, PPD said.

PPD also said a car that was involved in the homicide was located in the 50 block of Drake Street, and PPD Crimes Against Persons Detectives and crimes scene investigators were on scene investigating.

This is the 14th homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023.

If anyone has information on this shooting, you are encouraged to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.