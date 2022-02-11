Pueblo police intervene in a shooting at local Jack in the Box restaurant

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Friday, Feb. 11, around 3:15 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to 910 W.

US Highway 50 (Jack in the Box) on a report of a shooting.



Upon arrival, police located an adult male shooting victim. Police determined the victim was assaulting his girlfriend. Several employees of the restaurant attempted to stop the assault when the situation escalated, with the victim being shot by an employee.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department.

Law enforcement provided medical aid to the victim while awaiting the ambulance. The victim was

taken to hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.



Police interviewed several witnesses and the shooter and are awaiting additional evidence. This

investigation is an active and open case.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Torres at 719-320-6037 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at 719-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.