Pueblo Police second suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — In reference to the attempted homicide at the intersection of E. 9th St. and N. LaCrosse Ave. on March 31 in Pueblo, police have now identified another suspect and he has been arrested.

Officers say one of the suspects is 26-year-old, Steven Christopher Hudson. Police arrested Hudson in Adams County.

Pueblo Police are seeking any information on 25-year-old, Sydney Decker, Hudson and the other suspect in this incident.

Sydney Decker / Photos courtesy Pueblo Police Department

The suspect car is described as a black Jeep Rubicon with Rockstar rims, matching spare on back, 6” lift, with temporary vehicle tags.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head but was conscious and talking to officers on scene. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim sustained serious injury from the gunshot wound and remains in the hospital.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or

Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime

Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a

felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.