Pueblo police find stolen car and missing person out of Arizona

PUEBLO, Colo. — An early morning discovering by a Pueblo Police officer led to finding a missing person and a stolen car.

According to Captain Tom Rummel tweets, at 4:00 a.m., Officer Cody Metcalfe was assisting on one call when he found another at a convenience store on Hwy. 50 West. Metcalfe located a car reported stolen out of Arizona, registered in Kansas, being driven by a man listed as a missing person out of Arizona.

they both lived in Kansas, before the victim moved to Arizona. It’s a real multi-jurisdictional kind of caper. A passenger in the car, who’s from Colorado Springs, was released because he didn’t know anything about any of this. pic.twitter.com/T95vDWYWXo — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) October 10, 2020

When the officer was trying to locate contact information for the victim, who lives in Arizona and to whom the Kansas license plate lists, he had to contact her sister, who lives in Kansas & whose name came up by running the VIN. The officer learned that she gave the car to her sister when they both lived in Kansas before the victim moved to Arizona.

The driver of the stolen car is now in custody and the passenger who’s from Colorado Springs, was released because he didn’t know anything about any of this.