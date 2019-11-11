Pueblo police find heroin hidden in dog’s jacket

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man is facing multiple charges after officers found heroin hidden in his dog’s jacket, according to police.

Police said around 6:45 p.m. November 4, an officer was patrolling in the area of Prarie Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when he saw a Subaru with no front license plate. He discovered the rear license plate was not registered to the car.

When the officer pulled the car over on Gaylord Avenue, the driver gave a false name, according to police. Officers determined the driver was actually 28-year-old Aaron Brown, who had several warrants.

During the investigation, a small dog jumped out of the car. Brown picked up the dog, who was wearing a jacket, and held the dog until he was taken into custody, according to police.

While an officer was turning the dog over to animal law enforcement, he felt a container in a pouch on the dog’s jacket, according to police. The officer removed the container and found what appeared to be black tar heroin. The officers then took off the dog’s jacket, and Brown’s wallet fell out.

The substance was tested and confirmed to be heroin, according to police.

Brown was arrested on charges of drug possession, violation of a protection order, driving with a revoked license, misuse of license plates, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, along with his outstanding warrants.