(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street.

According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard.

During their investigation, officers found a man dead inside a van. Officers have identified a person of interest and discovered that the person of interest and the victim have personal ties to each other.

PPD said that no arrests have been made and there is no threat to the public at this time. Police are still investigating.