Pueblo Police: Don’t drink and drive plus don’t be distracted driving drunk too

PUEBLO, Colo. — Over the weekend, Pueblo Police arrested a woman for drunk driving but officers want to remind drivers about another bad habit.

In a Facebook post, the department said, “drunk driving is bad, really bad. So is distracted driving. Distracted driving while drunk? That’s really, really bad!”

On Saturday, just after midnight, Officers Griffiths and Victor responded to a crash on Bonforte Blvd in Pueblo. According to the officers, the driver told them that she had received a text and “looked down for just a second.”





Courtesy of Pueblo Police

The driver hit a parked pickup, knocking it into the car parked in front of it. Luckily, the driver walked away from the crash without injury, but she didn’t escape going to jail. The name of the driver was not released.

Officers O’Hayre and Rue arrested her for driving under the influence. Police want to warn drivers, “if you’re drinking, don’t drive. If you’re driving, don’t text!”

In February so far, Pueblo Police have made 27 arrests for DUI and in 2020, they’ve made 47 DUI arrests, that’s 7 more than last year at this same time.