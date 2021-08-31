Pueblo Police Department makes burglary arrest

PUEBLO, Colo.– A burglary arrest was made in the early morning on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after the Pueblo Police Department responded to a report from Advance Auto Parts made just after 1:00 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, an officer observed a 19-year-old male named Michael James Armijo, III, inside the store. The front door had been damaged for the suspect to enter the store. Armijo had run out of the back door before more officers arrived on the scene but circled back to the area after a short period of time.

Officers spotted him on the northwest side of Val U Stay Inn & Suites where he was found on the west side of the hotel on the second floor and was arrested.

Armijo was taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center where he was booked for burglary and criminal mischief.