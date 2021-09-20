Pueblo Police Department asks for information regarding Sept. 17 shooting

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department on Friday, Sept. 17, responded to a call near Safeway on Oxford Street in Pueblo, Colo. reporting a shooting.

The 9-1-1 caller said that someone had been shot multiple times. Medical personnel transferred the individual to a hospital for further treatment.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that the victim had heard three individuals wearing face coverings standing outside, knocking on his door and ringing his doorbell. The victim armed himself and asked the unknown men to leave. One one of the individuals shot through door and struck the victim. The suspects fled the area.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Flores at 719-553-2936 or the Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2503. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 (STOP) or at this web address.