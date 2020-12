PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department arrested 23-year-old Joseph Calderon after an extensive investigation into the shooting of two victims more than four months ago.

The shooting occurred on August 16 in the 3800 block of W. Northern Ave.

Police say Calderon faces two counts of criminal attempt to commit first degree murder. He was already in custody at Pueblo County Detention Center on unrelated parole warrant charges.