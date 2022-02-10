Pueblo Police asking community for help identifying suspect who inappropriately touched female student

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Thursday, Feb. 10, around 7:30 a.m., Pueblo Police responded to a report that a male suspect had attempted to gain access to Centennial High School and had inappropriately touched, without consent, a female student in the school parking lot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 25-30 years old, who is around 5 foot, 7 inches. He is of medium build and was last seen wearing gray coveralls, white shoes, white under shirt, a black beanie with an emblem and a black face covering.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.



He left the scene in a vehicle, and officers later located the vehicle near West 12th St. and

Adee Ave. The suspect fled on foot and, after a thorough search, drones, and a K9, the suspect was not located.



If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this individual, you are encouraged to contact

the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime

Stoppers @ 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.