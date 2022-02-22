Pueblo police arrest two suspects involved in Feb. 21 vehicle theft

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, Feb. 21, around 10:45 a.m., Pueblo police attempted to contact a

suspected stolen Toyota truck, but the truck did not yield to police.



Officers located it again in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Ave. The female driver, identified as 37-year-old Cristy Gonzales, was captured after a brief struggle. The female passenger, 40-year-old Christina Rodriguez, had 31 stolen credit cards belonging to different individuals from throughout the state.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

Gonzales was arrested on Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicle Eluding, Reckless Driving, Driving without

a Valid License and Identify Theft and is now out on parole.



Rodriguez was arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft and Identity Theft.