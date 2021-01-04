Pueblo Police arrest suspects for two drive-by shootings on New Year’s Eve night

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police have made two arrests in connection to two separate drive-by shootings on New Year’s Eve night and officers believe both shootings are gang-related crimes.

On January 1, detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Criminal Information Section arrested 18-year-old Jacob Gumm for a drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred on December 31 at approximately 11:11 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Routt Avenue. Gumm was arrested on five counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.

24-year-old Robert Lagunas was arrested for a drive-by shooting that occurred on January 1 at approximately 1:13 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. Routt Avenue. Lagunas was arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.

Police believe the second shooting was in retaliation of the first shooting.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Gonzalez at (719) 553-3251. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. The investigation is still ongoing.

