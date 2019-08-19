Pueblo police arrest suspect in shooting that injured woman Sunday

PUEBLO, CO — Police officers were called to 1200 block of Elm Street Sunday, August 19, regarding a shooting. Officers identified the shooting suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Degrado.

Pueblo police say the incident began with an argument that escalated to a fight in the 1100 block of E. Abriendo Avenue. Bullets broke a vehicle’s passenger side window.

The broken window caused cuts to an 18-year-old woman’s arm and face. The vehicle’s front tire and door were also struck and damaged by the bullets.

Degrado was later arrested and booked into the Pueblo County jail on charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.