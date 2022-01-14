Pueblo police arrest man with 14 out-of-state felony convictions

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man with 14 felony convictions has been arrested after Pueblo police discovered he had a gun.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, Pueblo police contacted Derek Brandon Smits, 42, in the 900 block of E. 11th St. in reference to criminal activity.

Police determined that Smits had a handgun in his possession. Smits is not allowed to possess any

firearms due to fourteen felony convictions in California. These felony convictions include Auto Theft x3, Receiving Stolen Property x2, Check Forgery x2, Burglary x4, Controlled Substances x3.

Smits was arrested on Possession of a Weapon by A Previous Offender (POWPO) felony charge. Additional charges against Smits are possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If