Pueblo Police arrest homicide suspect after stand-off in La Junta

PUEBLO, Colo. — A teen suspect involved in a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday shortly after a stand-off at a trailer Park in La Junta.

Detectives with Pueblo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section along with La Junta Police Department at approximately 11:00 a.m. arrested 19-year-old Raymond Bencomo in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue in La Junta.

Pueblo Police said Bencomo was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder. He is suspected of shooting to death 17-year-old Dominic Mondragon as he sat in his car in the 1700 block of E. 9th Street in Pueblo. The shooting happened at about 8:00 a.m. on November 13.

Bencomo was out on bond at the time of his arrest for the attempted murder of another man in the 900 block of E. 11th Street which occurred on October 31.

If you have any information on the Mondragon homicide or the attempted homicide that occurred on October 31, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or rtorres@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or ww.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.