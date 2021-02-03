Pueblo Police arrest fugitive on the run Tuesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. — Four officers with Pueblo Police Department went to search for a fugitive and finally arrested the fugitive after fleeing and a brief struggle.

Tuesday evening, Officers Reid Herrera, Nick Lile, J.J. Ortiz & David Sanchez went to a location on E. River searching for fugitive Franklin Kaber, who had a felony warrant out of DOC’s Fugitive Extradition Unit.

When officers located Kaber police said he tried to get away, attempting to ram cruisers with a car before fleeing on foot. The officers caught him and took him into custody.

With assistance from Det. Bryan Gonzales, the officers obtained a search warrant for Kaber’s car, where they located weapons, ammo, suspected narcotics & cash.









Courtesy of Pueblo Police

Kaber had an open warrant filed on February 3, 2021 for a previous offender with possession of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance in Pueblo County.