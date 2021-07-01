Pueblo Police arrest Auto Zone armed robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery this past weekend.

On Saturday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Pueblo police officers responded to Auto Zone located at 1108 Bonforte Boulevard regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred. The reporting party, who was an employee of the store, stated that a woman entered the store and was exhibiting suspicious behavior as she walked around.

The employee told police the woman picked up two items and began walking toward the front door. Police said the employee told the woman that he would call the police if she did not pay for the items, at which she pointed a handgun at him. The suspect left the store and the employee called the Pueblo Police Department.

An investigation was initiated and the suspect was identified as 34-year-old Lea Templeton.

Officers located an address for Templeton and attempted to contact her, but she jumped out of a

second-story window and escaped. An arrest warrant was secured for Templeton by the primary

investigating officer.

On Tuesday, officers located Templeton and took her into custody without incident. Templeton was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of aggravated robbery.