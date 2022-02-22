Pueblo police arrest armed robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Monday, Feb. 21, around 3:09 p.m., Pueblo police were sent to the Family Dollar (2722 S. Prairie Ave.) on an armed robbery report.

When an employee attempted to stop a suspected thief, the suspect displayed a handgun. Officers
located the suspect and overtook him a short distance away.

The suspect, 41-year-old Erik Andrew Quintana had a realistic looking black air gun pistol in his possession.

Quintana was arrested for Aggravated Robbery and in the past has previous involvements with law enforcement on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Driving Under the Influence, 2nd Degree Assault and three charges of 3rd Degree Assault.

