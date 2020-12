PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are looking for a robbery suspect pictured in the tweet below.

The Pueblo PD is asking for assistance in identifying this man who robbed a north side smoke shop this afternoon. If anyone recognizes him do not approach and call the PPD pic.twitter.com/NX3Ti2qHLr — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) December 6, 2020

The man in the photos allegedly robbed a north side smoke shop Sunday afternoon.

Shaman Labs Smoke Shop surveillance video captured these photos of the suspect.

Police said if you recognize him do not approach and call the police.

No further details were provided.