PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21. PPD responded to the US Bank on Bonforte Boulevard on a robbery. Police said a woman walked into the bank and handed a clerk a note demanding money. No weapon was ever seen.

The woman then left the bank and walked in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 20s, brown hair with blonde highlights, wearing sunglasses with a black Addidas jogging suit and white shoes.

If you are able to identify this woman, you are asked to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Sergeant Chris Flores at (719) 553-2936. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.