Pueblo PD ask for help identifying bank robbery suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a Wells Fargo Bank robbery.

On March 19 at approximately 9:45 a.m., Pueblo police officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 3000 Hart Road for a bank robbery. Two suspects wearing masks and dark clothing robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect car was a gray Pontiac Grand Am and was found in the area. The suspect car has a

very distinctive logo on the passenger-side door. The logo is some type of cat. Another distinctive

aspect of the car is the black painted hood.

Detectives would like to talk to anyone with additional information on the suspect car or anyone

known to have used the car.







Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Fillmore at (719)

320-6044 with any information on this crime. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers

@ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony

arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.