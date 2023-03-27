(PUEBLO, Colo.) — 26-year-old Austin Aragon has been taken into custody following a months-long search in connection to the December 2022 shooting death of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD originally sought the assistance of the public in January 2023, at which point the department had identified Aragon as a suspect. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 6th Street, east of 4th Street and I-25, on Dec. 2.

PPD said when officers arrived, they found Valdez dead of an apparent gunshot wound and a woman injured. The woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After the initial call for assistance in January, PPD once again reached out to the community in March, adding that Aragon was wanted on warrants for Second Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, and a person of interest was also sought.

On Monday, March 27, PPD announced on Twitter that Aragon had been taken into custody, nearly four months after the shooting death of Valdez.