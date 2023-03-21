(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Tuesday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced an April 2022 murder had been solved, after detectives identified a suspect and learned he had been killed days after the initial murder.

PCSO sent out a press release on their Twitter account, which stated that a suspect had been identified in the murder of 46-year-old Fred Giron. Giron’s body was found on Little Burnt Mill Road south of Starlite Drive, just outside the Pueblo City limits, on April 24, 2022.

PCSO said based on the extensive investigation, detectives identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect in Giron’s murder. That suspect was found dead days after Giron’s murder, on May 2, in an incident in the City of Pueblo that has been ruled a double murder.

PCSO said detectives investigating Giron’s death connected the teen to his death, and due to the 17-year-old suspect’s death, the case has been closed.