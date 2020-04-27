Pueblo massage therapist arrested for unlawful sexual contact on high school student

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police arrested a massage therapist on Friday for unlawful sexual contact of a high school student and others.

Detectives arrested 37-year-old Christopher Ray Sais for Unlawful Sexual Contact. Sais operated as a licensed massage therapist at the Souler Wellness Center, located at 110 W 5th Street, Pueblo Colorado.

An investigation determined there was unlawful sexual contact regarding a high school student and others at this location.

The Pueblo Police Department is asking for any other victims to please come forward with information regarding similar contacts. To report being a victim or a witness regarding this case or other incidents, please contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.