Pueblo man sentenced to six months in jail for dog fighting

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man convicted of animal cruelty in a dog fighting case has been sentenced to six months in jail.

In February of 2018, 19 dogs were taken away from a home near East Beech Street and South Monument Avenue.

Investigators say many of the dogs were left chained up without access to water and were severely injured and scarred due to the abuse.

Police arrested Jerry Grady and Armando Vigil in connection to this case.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

In June, Grady was found guilty three counts of animal fighting and four counts of animal cruelty.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Grady to six months in jail followed by six years of probation. He is also required to pay more than 10,000 dollars in restitution to the Humane Society.

“I think that the sentence imposed was reasonable and fair,” Animal Law Enforcement Captain Lindsey Vigna said. “What I like most about it is the ability to random checks out at the property where he’s staying.”

Vigil was facing seven animal fighting charges and 13 animal cruelty charges.