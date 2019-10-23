1  of  4
Pueblo man sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

DENVER — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to federal prison after he pled guilty to possessing heroin with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Mario Mercado, 39, pled guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced Wednesday to two years and nine months in federal prison, followed by four years on supervised release.

Prosecutors said in October 2017, Mercado sold five ounces of heroin to a confidential source acting at the direction of the FBI. The sale took place at a home in Pueblo, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Mercado had received 15 ounces of heroin with intent to distribute it. He sold five ounces to the informant, used some, and threw some out a window so police would not find it, according to prosecutors.

