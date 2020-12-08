Pueblo man sentenced to federal prison for being felon in possession of firearm

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Maximillian Esquibel, 32, was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by three years on supervised release.

Prosecutors said Esquibel had a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery in Pueblo County in 2006.

When investigators searched Esquibel’s home in August 2019, they found four guns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to prosecutors.

Esquibel was found guilty of the crime on September 1, 2020.