(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a shooting in 2020 on the southwest side of Pueblo.

According to court documents, Joseph Calderon accepted a plea agreement on Dec. 6, and was sentenced on Dec. 16 to 12 years in prison, 6 years for each charge of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Injury, to be served consecutively.

Calderon was originally arrested on two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, but those charges were dismissed as part of Calderon’s plea deal, court documents show.

The shooting happened on Aug. 16, 2020 in the 3800 block of West Northern Avenue, west of Pueblo South High School.