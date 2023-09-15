(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A Pueblo man was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections and two years parole for the death of his 90-year-old father, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

43-year-old Paul Sandoval was arrested in March for an assault that occurred in September of 2022.

On Sept. 8, 2022, deputies responded to a Pueblo West home on reports of a family disturbance. A witness told deputies that Paul had grabbed his father, 90-year-old Benny Sandoval, by the neck and threw him to the ground following an argument over money.

At the time, Benny refused medical treatment and did not want to pursue charges against his son. Later that day, however, deputies responded to a 911 call for medical attention needed by Benny. He was taken by ambulance and later transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for bleeding in his brain.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Benny died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. His death was ruled a homicide, and Paul was arrested on Second Degree Murder charges following a lengthy investigation.

On Sept. 15, 2023, PCSO announced that Paul Sandoval had been sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide for Benny’s death.

Paul has been in the Pueblo County Jail since his arrest in March, PCSO said.