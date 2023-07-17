(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 44-year-old Pueblo man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison after he entered a guilty plea in connection to two September 2021 incidents in which he fired shots at moving cars.

44-year-old Leonard Cordova of Pueblo was initially arrested following an incident on Sept. 12, 2021, after he fired numerous rounds at a car driving past his driveway. He was arrested in that incident but later released on bond.

Following that incident, Cordova was again arrested a week later after he once again fired shots from his own car at another car, hitting the people inside and sending them to the hospital. Cordova was once again released on bond following that shooting.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

In March of 2023, Cordova, a convicted felon, entered a guilty plea in which he admitted to unlawfully possessing a firearm or ammunition in connection to the September 2021 shootings. He also admitted that on October 19, 2020, he distributed 221 grams of methamphetamine, and on February 19, 2021, he distributed 98 grams of heroin, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Cordova pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of distributing a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.