PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man on theft and drug charges after discovering a stolen handgun in his possession during a search.

Just before 2 a.m. on Friday, June 10, PPD responded to an alleyway between South Victoria Avenue and South Union Avenue on a report of a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived, they made contact with several people in the car.

One of the occupants of the vehicle, later identified as 23-year-old Jacob Sandoval, had a felony warrant for his arrest out of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court on dangerous drug charges. During a search, officers found a 9mm handgun with flashlight affixed in his front hoodie pocket. Police also found alleged cocaine on Sandoval.

The recovered handgun was reported stolen out of the Pueblo Police Department on April 14. Although Sandoval is a convicted felon, his previous conviction is not covered under the VRA (Victims’ Rights Amendment) crimes, which would have made it illegal for Sandoval to be in possession of a firearm.

Sandoval was arrested on the warrant, along with new charges of theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Sandoval was previously listed as an FBI Safe Streets Wanted Criminal.