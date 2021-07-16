Pueblo man found guilty of killing, dismembering mother

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing and dismembering his mother in 2019.

Anthony Cuevas was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder after deliberation. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison.

The remains of his mother, 58-year-old Maria Cuevas-Garcia, were found inside a suitcase that had been thrown into a dumpster at a Pueblo car wash in October 2019. Cuevas was arrested on murder charges the next day.

The victim’s body had been dismembered and was missing the head, both hands, and both feet, police said at the time.

The rest of the victim’s remains were found in a trash bag along the banks of the Arkansas River in Pueblo in March 2020.