PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s vigilance for the arrest of a man who was in possession of a weapon and in violation of a protection order.

According to PCSO, a deputy pulled over a driver for a traffic stop at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck had been weaving in the area of East 4th Street and Lacrosse Avenue.

While looking in the truck, the deputy saw a shotgun in the backseat. The deputy learned that the driver, 43-year-old Timothy Debaca, was restrained from having weapons.

Debaca was also prohibited from having contact with the passenger of the truck, an unnamed woman.

PCSO said Debaca was arrested on two protection order violations.