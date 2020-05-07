Pueblo man arrested for allegedly stabbing 73-year-old in the neck

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on several felony charges Wednesday afternoon in connection with a stabbing involving a 73-year-old.

According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the St. Charles Mesa in the 2000 block of South Road around 1:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found a 73-year-old man bleeding from a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim told deputies the suspect left on foot going southbound on South Road.

Another deputy responding to the call saw a man matching the description of the suspect walk into a shed in the 1900 block of La Salle Road. The deputy gave verbal orders for the suspect to come out of the shed. The suspect walked out of the shed and was arrested without incident.

The suspect was 37-year-old John J. Ortega Jr. and charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, first-degree assault, felony menacing and crimes against an at-risk adult. He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.