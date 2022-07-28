PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting alert business owners and the quick response of deputies with the arrest of a man who returned to a business he had attempted to burglarize.

At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with PCSO responded to Pueblo Truss located on Industrial Boulevard after an employee reported someone had cut the fence to the property and attempted to steal lumber at some point overnight.

The employee said he found lumber stacked near the cut fence, as well as more lumber stacked nearby on a wagon.





While deputies were investigating, they learned that earlier in the morning, another nearby business owner reported a suspicious red Impala in her parking lot. The witness said she saw a man dressed in all black walking through the lot and when she tried to talk to him, he quickly walked away.

The witness said she later reviewed security footage and saw the man dressed in black park the Impala in the lot, then get out and take a wagon from the trunk. He then walked in the direction of Pueblo Truss. At the time, deputies were not able to locate the suspect.

About two hours later, the Pueblo Truss employee once again called the Sheriff’s Office to report a man dressed in black attempting to take lumber from the yard. The employee said when he confronted the man, the man took off running. The employee and several other business owners and residents followed the suspect, and witnessed him jump a fence and hide in the gated, locked yard of a nearby business.

Deputies arrived quickly and were informed about the suspect’s whereabouts. The suspect ignored several commands from deputies to surrender, but eventually complied and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Robert James Martinez. Martinez has been arrested on charges of second degree criminal trespass, third degree criminal trespass, as well as an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The Impala, which had a reported stolen license plate from Florida, was impounded and secured while deputies seek a search warrant for the vehicle. Additional charges could be added pending the outcome of that warrant.