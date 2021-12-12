Pueblo man arrested after authorities say he tried to stab another man to death

The suspect has been identified as Francisco Estrada, 36.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the man they believe stabbed another man Saturday night and left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Interstate 25 just before 10 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered a 35-year-old man at the residence who had been stabbed.

Deputies began providing medical attention to the victim until emergency medical responders arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital. At last report, the victim remains in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as Francisco Estrada, 36. He was located at the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Estrada was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

He has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.