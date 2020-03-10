Pueblo man accused of making threats against law enforcement, government

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man has been arrested after he made threats to kill law enforcement and government officials, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Thomas Wornick, 37, was arrested Monday night on Fort Carson. He had a warrant for harassment and obstruction of government operations.

Deputies said Wornick sent threatening emails to several people, businesses, and defense lawyers Monday morning, claiming he was going to kill every Pueblo County sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators learned Wornick had also made similar threats toward government officials, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies searched Wornick’s home on East 12th Street in Pueblo, they found two guns, knives, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wornick is being held in the Pueblo County Jail.