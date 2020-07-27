Pueblo man accused of killing roommates dogs arrested in Arapahoe County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested the man who they were searching for in regards to a felony animal abuse case.

Matthew Dieringer, 30, is accused of killing two of his roommate’s dogs.

Late Sunday night, Dieringer was located at the Days Inn Motel at Clinton & Geddes and was taken into custody on the Teller County warrant for two counts of Aggravated Animal Abuse, a felony six.

Related Content WANTED: Police say a Pueblo man killed and dismembered roommate’s dogs Gallery

Dieringer is alleged to have beaten to death the victim’s brown, 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog “Suka” and also to have killed and dismembered the victim’s other black dog, “Hayoka.”

Suka

Hayoka Courtesy of Teller County Sheriff’s Office

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their interest in this case and vigilance in watching out for Dieringer. They would also like to thank the law enforcement partners at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Dieringer is currently being held in the Arapahoe Detentions Facility on a $10,000.00 cash-only bond and will eventually be transferred to the Teller County Detentions Center.

According to court documents, Dieringer had a status hearing on Monday with Judge Theresa Lynn Kilgore. The next court date has not been set yet.