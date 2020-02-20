Pueblo man accused of fatally assaulting girlfriend

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo man is facing murder charges after fatally assaulting his girlfriend, according to police.

Police said the assault happened January 27. The victim, 33-year-old Nicole Stephenson, died of her injuries on Wednesday.

After the assault, the victim’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Nathan Turner, was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He is now charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Stephenson is the second woman to die in a domestic violence-related homicide in Pueblo this week. Greythonia Jackson, 22, was found dead in an alley on Monday night. Her husband, 22-year-old Rashad Jackson, was arrested on second-degree murder charges.

Stephenson’s death is the fourth homicide investigation in Pueblo this year.