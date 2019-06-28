Pueblo homicide suspect shot and killed by police

A homicide suspect was shot and killed by police in Pueblo Friday. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man suspected of shooting and killing another man in Pueblo earlier this week was shot and killed by Pueblo officers Friday, according to the police department.

Police said the man was the suspect in a shooting that happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on East 11th Street. Wayne Riddock, 23, was killed in the shooting.

On Friday, police found the suspect, whose name has not been released, on Pueblo’s east side. He led officers on a chase, eventually stopping in a mobile home park on Constitution Road, according to police. He then ran into a home and barricaded himself inside. A SWAT team responded, and about 45 minutes later, shots were fired and the suspect was killed, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police said six officers have been placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting.