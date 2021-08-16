Pueblo homicide investigation after 9-1-1 call

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department is currently investigating a homicide after receiving a 9-1-1 call indicating that an individual was shot in a residence in the 700 block of Box Elder Street on Monday, Aug. 16.

A female victim was found and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The victim died from her injuries and will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after notifications have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006 or jmedina@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or at this link.

This case is open and ongoing