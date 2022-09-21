PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — A lieutenant with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting an employee of the Pueblo County District Attorney’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, PCSO Lieutenant Diego Duran asked the victim to go to lunch the weekend of Labor Day and the victim agreed to lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The two had known each other since 2011, the affidavit shows, but that they had never had any relationship past a professional one.

Duran picked up the victim at their place of work, the District Attorney’s (DA) Office, around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Duran took the victim to a Mexican restaurant on 4th Street, and according to the affidavit, he kept asking inappropriate questions of the victim while they were at the restaurant, and the victim kept trying to change the subject back to work matters.

After leaving the restaurant, the affidavit said Duran then reached over the center console of his car and began touching the victim and trying to remove their clothing, and eventually he crawled over the console. Duran was able to remove certain articles of their clothing and proceeded to touch the victim in a sexual manner without their consent.

The victim tried multiple times to push Duran off of them, and said they needed to get back to work.

After insisting they needed to be back at work, Duran drove the victim back to the DA’s office, and the victim said they were very upset once they were back at work, and after speaking to a coworker, they left to go home.

When the victim confronted Duran about the situation in a text message later that evening, the lieutenant replied that he “misread the situation.”

Lieutenant Duran was placed on paid administrative leave and faces felony charges of sexual assault.

WARNING: Certain descriptions in the arrest affidavit are graphic.