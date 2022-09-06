UPDATE: TUESDAY (9/6/2022) 4:54 p.m.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The barricaded suspect has been taken into custody by PCSO.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pueblo deputies in negotiations with barricaded subject

TUESDAY (9/6/2022) 3:27 p.m.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a barricaded man is in negotiations with deputies shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

PCSO tweeted about the situation in the 2100 block of Norman Lane on the city’s southwest side, near South Pueblo Boulevard.

PCSO confirmed to FOX21 that the subject barricaded himself after being served with an eviction notice. Deputies are unsure whether the subject is armed or dangerous, though he does have several active warrants, according to PCSO.

An emergency alert was sent out to residents on Norman Lane, PCSO said, warning them of law enforcement activity in the area.

Residents in the direct vicinity of the apartment complex and the one next to it have been evacuated.

PCSO added that there is presently no known threat to the public.





PCSO asked that the public avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing situation, FOX21 News has a crew on the way to learn more, this story will be updated with the latest information.