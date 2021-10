PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to identify a man and a woman involved in armed robbery early Monday, Oct. 18, of a Loaf N Jug location at 31918 E. Highway 96.

No one was injured in the incident.

An employee told deputies the couple entered the store when the man pointed a gun at him and told him to open the register.

